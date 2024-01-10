Saved Articles

Ducati Hypermotard 950 vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹12.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm55 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 7250 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
937 cc998 cc
Clutch
Slipper and Self-Servo Wet Multiplate Clutch, Hydraulic ControlWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled & Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Testastretta 11° , L-Twin cylinder, 4 Valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesiam head coversLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
94 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,00,00018,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
14,00,00016,47,000
RTO
01,31,760
Insurance
043,686
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,09139,171

