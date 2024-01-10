In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 950 or Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hypermotard 950 engine makes power and torque 114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 96 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja ZX-10R engine makes power & torque 203 PS @ 13200 rpm & 114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja ZX-10R in 2 colours. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Ninja ZX-10R mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less