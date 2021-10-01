Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Kasaragod starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price in Kasaragod starts from Rs. 14.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ducati Hypermotard 950 dealers and showrooms in Kasaragod for best offers. Ducati Hypermotard 950 on road price breakup in Kasaragod includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE ₹ 14.00 Lakhs