BMW M 1000 R On Road Price in New Delhi

33 - 38 Lakhs*
Delhi
M 1000 R Price in New Delhi

BMW M 1000 R on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 36.74 Lakhs. The on road price for BMW M 1000 R top variant goes up to Rs. 42.25 Lakhs in New Delhi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW M 1000 R Standard₹ 36.74 Lakhs
BMW M 1000 R Competition₹ 42.25 Lakhs
BMW M 1000 R Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

Standard
₹36.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
33,00,000
RTO
2,89,000
Insurance
85,377
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
36,74,377
EMI@78,977/mo
Competition
₹42.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Popular BMW Bikes

BMW M 1000 R News

BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
5 Oct 2023
BMW iX currently offers a 372-kilometre range, which can be extended to nearly 1,000 kilometres with new battery technology.
Future BMW iX electric SUV may promise a nearly 1,000 km range, to get 3X boost
4 Dec 2023
File photo used for representational purpose.
Arch rivals Mercedes and BMW to join forces in China for this reason
4 Dec 2023
US auto safety regulators say that the recall covers 486 X3, X4 and X5 SUVs from the 2014 model year
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata airbag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
3 Dec 2023
BMW filed for a trademark for the iM3, which fuelled speculation about an all-electric M3.
BMW won't make a performance electric car named iM3, says M boss
3 Dec 2023
BMW Videos

Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
2023 BMW iX1: First look
1 Jun 2022
