BMW M 1000 R launched in India at 33.5 lakh, deliveries begin in May 2026

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BMW M 1000 R supersport roadster in the country at a starting price of ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is being brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is available to pre-order at authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in May 2026.

BMW M 1000 R: Design

The BMW M 1000 R features a compact and aggressive roadster design. It gets a dual-flow LED headlight derived from BMW’s RR models, with the M logo positioned in the air intake between the headlights.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 R Superhooligan unveiled as 1976 Daytona tribute

A key highlight is the M Winglets, which generate aerodynamic downforce to improve high-speed stability. BMW says the winglets increase front-wheel load by 11 kg at 220 km/h. The motorcycle also features integrated brake ducts in the front mudguards to optimise airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers.

Customers can choose between Light White non-metallic/M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt paint schemes. With the optional M Competition Package, the motorcycle is also available in Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport. The rear frame and swingarm are finished in Platinum Grey metallic across all colour options.

The BMW M 1000 R is available in multiple colour schemes.

BMW M 1000 R: M Competition Package

The optional M Competition Package adds a range of performance and visual upgrades, including M Carbon wheels, M GPS Laptrigger, and multiple carbon fibre components such as the rear wheel cover, chain guard, front wheel cover, tank covers and wind deflector.

The package also includes a fully adjustable milled M rider footrest system along with the M pillion package and pillion cover.

BMW M 1000 R: Engine and performance

The BMW M 1000 R is powered by a 999 cc water-cooled inline four-cylinder engine producing 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. BMW claims the roadster can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 280 km/h.

The engine features BMW ShiftCam technology for improved torque delivery across the rev range. Other highlights include titanium valves, optimised camshafts, lighter cam followers, and shorter intake funnels to improve performance at higher engine speeds.

Also Read : BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2026 announced with 9 city training schedule in India

BMW M 1000 R: Electronics and features

The motorcycle comes with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with M start-up animation and support for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger. It also features adaptive LED lighting, cruise control, heated grips, a lightweight M battery and a rear USB charging socket.

Riding modes include Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1-3, supported by the latest Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with wheelie control and a six-axis sensor box. The Pro modes also offer Launch Control and a pit-lane limiter, aimed at track use.

BMW M 1000 R: Warranty and ownership benefits

The BMW M 1000 R comes with a standard three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, with options to extend coverage to the fourth and fifth years. It also includes 24/7 roadside assistance. BMW India Financial Services offers customised financing solutions, including options to finance rider gear and accessories.

The new BMW M 1000 R gets an optional M Competition Package as well.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, commented on the launch, saying, “The new BMW M 1000 R is a powerful expression of our M genetics, where a high-performance superbike meets a dynamic roadster. It is meticulously crafted for those who demand uncompromising performance both on the streets and the racetrack. With its unmistakable four-cylinder roar, the new M 1000 R is built for riders who relentlessly push their limits. This machine brings the uncompromising standards of M performance to the road, ensuring every ride is an authentic experience of power and precision."

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: