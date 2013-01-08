Birla Quanto on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 72,770.
The on road price for Birla Quanto top variant goes up to Rs. 90,770 in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Birla Quanto
Birla Quanto on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 72,770.
The on road price for Birla Quanto top variant goes up to Rs. 90,770 in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Birla Quanto Lead Acid and the most priced model is Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-25 Ah.
Visit your nearest
Birla Quanto dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Birla Quanto on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Birla Quanto is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Chennai, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-29 starting at Rs. 85,000 in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Birla Quanto Lead Acid ₹ 72,770 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-15 Ah ₹ 75,150 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-20 Ah ₹ 84,170 Birla Quanto Lithium Ion-25 Ah ₹ 90,770
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price