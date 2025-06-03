hamburger icon
Tata Harrier EV On Road Price in Salem

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Tata Harrier EV on road price in Salem starts from Rs. 22.73 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Harrier EV top variant goes up to Rs. 31.94 Lakhs in Salem. The lowest price model is Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 and the most priced model is Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC. Visit your nearest Tata Harrier EV dealers and showrooms in Salem for best offers. Harrier EV on road price breakup in Salem includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Harrier EV is mainly compared to Mahindra XEV 9e price in Salem (Rs. 21.9 Lakhs), Mahindra XEV 9S price in Salem (Rs. 19.95 Lakhs) and Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA price in Salem (Rs. 20 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 ₹ 22.73 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 ₹ 23.06 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 23.06 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 23.58 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 ₹ 25.14 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 25.65 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 ₹ 26.37 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 26.88 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 ₹ 28.96 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 29.48 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth ₹ 29.74 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 30.25 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 ₹ 30.52 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC ₹ 31.03 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth ₹ 31.30 Lakhs
Tata Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC ₹ 31.94 Lakhs

Tata Harrier EV Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Harrier EV Adventure 65

₹22.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,10,021
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
22,73,021
EMI@48,856/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
23,06,264
EMI@49,571/mo
Harrier EV Adventure 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
93,264
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
23,06,264
EMI@49,571/mo
Harrier EV Adventure S 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹23.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
95,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
23,58,104
EMI@50,685/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65

₹25.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,00,625
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
25,13,625
EMI@54,028/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 65 7.2kW ACFC

₹25.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 KWh
538 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,02,465
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
25,65,465
EMI@55,142/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75

₹26.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,23,518
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
26,36,518
EMI@56,669/mo
Harrier EV Fearless Plus 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹26.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,25,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
26,88,446
EMI@57,785/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75

₹28.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,49,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,33,159
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
28,96,159
EMI@62,250/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹29.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,35,087
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
29,48,087
EMI@63,366/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 Stealth

₹29.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,24,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,36,051
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
29,74,051
EMI@63,924/mo
Harrier EV Empowered 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹30.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
627 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,73,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,37,940
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
30,24,940
EMI@65,018/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75

₹30.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,99,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,38,943
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
30,51,943
EMI@65,598/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW ACFC

₹31.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,48,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,40,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
31,02,833
EMI@66,692/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 Stealth

₹31.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,74,000
RTO
13,500
Insurance
1,41,835
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
31,29,835
EMI@67,272/mo
Harrier EV Empowered QWD 75 7.2kW Stealth ACFC

₹31.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
75 KWh
622 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,23,000
RTO
26,500
Insurance
1,43,725
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Salem)
31,93,725
EMI@68,646/mo
Tata Harrier EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.4
10 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
1
4 & aboverating star
4
5 ratingrating star
5
User Reviews

The best trailblazer for Indian roads
the car gives massive road presence with best driving quality and it is truly Value for money . I loved the next generation features alongside powerful motors with enormous torque quite unimaginable with traditional IC engines
By: sabarish G (Jun 3, 2025)
