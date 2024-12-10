What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Salem? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Salem is Rs. 22.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Salem? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Salem amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Salem? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Salem is Rs. 46,574.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Salem? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Salem are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.