What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Erode? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Erode is Rs. 22.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Erode? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Erode amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Erode? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Erode is Rs. 46,574.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Erode? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Erode are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.