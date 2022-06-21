Home > New Cars > MG > Zs Ev > MG ZS EV On Road Price in Kochi

Mg Zsev On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
+21
images
Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev
Check latest offers

MG ZS EV Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Excite

Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable |

₹ 23.09 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
2,108,800
RTO
106,410
Insurance
92,887
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
2,308,597
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹35,982
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
177
Length
4314
Wheelbase
2585
Height
1620
Width
1809
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Silver
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
16 Hrs @ 220 Volt, 50 Mins Fast Charging
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
419
Battery
44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Bootspace
448
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Warranty (Years)
5
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Mg Zs Ev
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
2022 MG ZS EV facelift has returned with improved range Read More

Locate Mg Dealers in Delhi

No Mg Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on Zs Ev

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Zs Ev

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue