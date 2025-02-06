Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Which e-SUV will you choose

Now unlike a typical comparison between internal combustion engines options, EV comparisons are a bit different. While features and price do play a major role in choosing the right product, battery capacity becomes a major concern. Interestingly, all the four options in the compact electric SUV space do offer a different capacity of battery packs. Here’s a quick look at how the four compact electric SUVs compare against each other in terms of price, features and range.

Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price

The Mahindra BE 6 will be available across five variants- Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. The entry level BE 6 Pack one has been priced at ₹18.90 lakh, while the Pack One Above is priced at ₹20.50 lakh. Meanwhile the Pack Two and the Pack Three Select of the BE 6 are priced at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹24.50 lakh, respectively. The top of the line Pack Three of the Mahindra BE 6 gets a price tag of ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Creta Electric range meanwhile, starts at ₹17.99 lakh, for the base Executive trim level. Meanwhile the Smart and the Smart (O) variants are priced at ₹18.99 lakh and 19.50 lakh, respectively. The Smart (O) trim level with the larger battery pack is priced at ₹21.50 lakh and the Premium variant with the smaller battery pack is priced at ₹20 lakh. The top of the line Excellence variant with the larger battery pack is available at ₹23.50 lakh.

MG ZS EV meanwhile, starts at ₹18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) which is very similar to the BE 6 starting price. Even the top-end versions of both the electric SUVs are similarly priced. While the BE 6 is offered at ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the ZS EV comes at a price of ₹25.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Curvv EV is the most affordable among the three with its price ranging between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Battery and range

Being the most expensive option in the lot, the Mahindra BE 6 offers a larger battery pack than the other options. The BE 6 is available with an option of two battery packs - 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Interestingly, the larger battery pack is only available with the top end Pack Three variants of both the electric SUVs. Meanwhile, all the other variants feature the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. Both these battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. The Curvv EV also gets two battery packs, but they are smaller than the ones offered with the BE 6.

The Tata Curvv EV is equipped with a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh battery pack. The bigger battery in the Curvv EV offers up to 502 kms of range in a single charge, over 50 km less than the entry-level BE 6. The smaller battery of the Curvv EV offers up to 430 kms of range.

The Hyundai Creta Electric too gets an option for two battery packs. Besides the 42 kWh battery, the Creta Electric will also come equipped with a larger 51.4 kWh unit. In terms of range on offer, the Creta Electric is capable of up to 473 kms in a single charge for the bigger battery pack, while the smaller one is claimed to offer 390 km of range. Interestingly, the Creta Electric gets the smallest battery pack options amongst all the rivals. The MG ZS EV is only offered with a single battery pack rated at 50.3 kWh. The MG ZS EV is claimed for a range of 461 km on a single charge.

