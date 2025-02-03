Auto recap, Feb 2: New KTM 390 Adventure booking, MG ZS EV price hike, Royal Enfield and TVS January sales

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, February 2.

2025 KTM Adventure 390 bookings begin, launch imminent

KTM 390 Adventure bookings commenced on February 2, 2025. The Austrian motorcycle maker unveiled the India-spec 390 Adventure a few days ago. While, globally the Adventure 390 is available in three variants: X, S, and R, in India though, only the 390 Adventure X and S variants are available.

MG ZS EV becomes costlier. Here's how much

JSW MG Motor has hiked the pricing of the MG ZS EV. With this move, the ZS EV becomes the latest model from MG to witness a price hike. Applicable with immediate effect, the electric SUV has become dearer by up to ₹89,000, based on the variant. The MG ZS EV is available in seven different variants.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 propels growth for the brand in January

Royal Enfield registered a total sales of 91,132 motorcycles in January 2025, recording a 20 per cent year-on-year retail sales growth last month. The motorcycle giant sold 76,187 units in January 2024. In the Indian market, Royal Enfield sold 81,052 units last month, up 15 per cent from 70,556 units sold in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, export figures of the motorcycle manufacturer marked a massive 79 per cent surge in numbers to 10,080 units, as compared to 5,631 units recorded in the same month last year.

TVS records 18% growth in January; Apache range, Jupiter, Ntorq propel sales

TVS Motor Company has registered a sales growth of 18 per cent in the first month of 2025. The homegrown auto manufacturer in a regulatory statement has said that the company sold 387,671 units of two-wheelers last month, up by 18 per cent from 329,937 units sold in January 2024. While total two-wheeler sales of the company registered an 18 per cent growth, domestic sales surged by 10 per cent from 268,233 units in January last year to 293,860 units recorded in the same month this year.

