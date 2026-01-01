The Cyberster Couture Edition, featuring a 77 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 580 km, is priced at ₹91.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Cyberster Couture Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 580 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cyberster Couture Edition is available in 4 colour options: Flare Red With Black Roof, Nuclear Yellow With Black Roof, Andes Grey With Flare Red Roof, Modern Beige With Flare Red Roof.
The Cyberster Couture Edition is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that allows for 580 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 40 Minutes. The motor makes 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque.
The Cyberster Couture Edition has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, One Touch -Down, Ambient Interior Lighting, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Home-to-Car Connectivity, Emergency Call Button, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.