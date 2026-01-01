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MG Cyberster Couture Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
91.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Cyberster Couture Edition

Cyberster Couture Edition Prices

The Cyberster Couture Edition, featuring a 77 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 580 km, is priced at ₹91.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cyberster Couture Edition Range

The Cyberster Couture Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 580 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cyberster Couture Edition Colours

The Cyberster Couture Edition is available in 4 colour options: Flare Red With Black Roof, Nuclear Yellow With Black Roof, Andes Grey With Flare Red Roof, Modern Beige With Flare Red Roof.

Cyberster Couture Edition Battery & Range

The Cyberster Couture Edition is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that allows for 580 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 40 Minutes. The motor makes 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque.

Cyberster Couture Edition Specs & Features

The Cyberster Couture Edition has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, One Touch -Down, Ambient Interior Lighting, Breakdown Assistance Call Button, Home-to-Car Connectivity, Emergency Call Button, Live Traffic Updates On App and Alexa Compatibility.

MG Cyberster Couture Edition Price

Cyberster Couture Edition

₹91.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,49,000
RTO
51,000
Insurance
3,64,533
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
91,65,033
EMI@1,96,992/mo
Add to Compare
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MG Cyberster Couture Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2 / Zero Emission
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time
40 Minutes
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
77 kWh
Electric Motor
Dual Electric Motors
Driving Range
580 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 Seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Motor Power
503 bhp
Max Motor Performance
503 bhp & 725 Nm
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4535 mm
Ground Clearance
Low Sports Ground Clearance
Wheelbase
2691 mm
Height
1329 mm
Kerb Weight
1985 kg
Width
1913 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1
Bootspace
249 Litres
Seating Capacity
2 Persons
Doors
2

Mobile Application Features

Remote Air Purifier Operation
Yes
Breakdown Assistance Call Button
Yes
Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Phone app
MG i-SMART / MG Select App
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Air Purifier
Yes (PM 2.5 Air Purifier)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Drive Modes Names
Comfort, Sport, Custom, Super Sport
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Single Zone Front)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Count
4 Modes
Front AC
Automatic Climate Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
10.25-inch Digital Display
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Ys
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
8-Way Front Electric Seats

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Aerodynamic Body Styling
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convertible Soft Top Roof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable, Heated
Power Windows
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Premium Finish
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured Finish
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote / Push Button
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED DRLs
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime Battery Warranty
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime Battery Warranty

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
Premium Surround Sound System
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
7 Inches
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 Inches
Display
7-inch Touchscreen + 10.25-inch Digital Cluster
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Gyro Meter
G-Meter in Display
Brake Locking Differential
Electronic Differential Control
Roll Cage
Active Roll Bars / Reinforcement
Approach Angle
12-14 Degree
Water Wading Depth
Low (Low-riding Sports EV)
Departure Angle
14-16 Degree
Rampover Angle
Sports Car Spec
Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic Differential
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Electronic Differential
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
4 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 Beep over 80kmph, Continuous over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone Premium Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Shift-by-wire Selector
Driver Seat Adjustment
8-way Electrically Adjustable
Split Rear Seat
Not Applicable
Interior Colours
Dual Tone
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
Front Cooling Seats
Head-rests
Front Integrated Comfort Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8-way Electrically Adjustable
MG Cyberster Couture Edition EMI
EMI1,77,293 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
82,48,529
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
82,48,529
Interest Amount
23,89,055
Payable Amount
1,06,37,584

MG Cyberster other Variants

Cyberster GT

₹94.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,49,800
RTO
8,78,980
Insurance
3,45,283
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
94,74,563
EMI@2,03,645/mo
Add to Compare
Close

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