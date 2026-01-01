The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition enables a claimed single-charge range of 792 km, is priced at ₹67.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 792 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition is available in 5 colour options: Alpine Grey, Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, Patagonia Red, Polar White.
The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition allows for 792 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition include the BYD Seal priced between ₹41 Lakhs - 53.15 Lakhs and the BMW i4 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 77.5 Lakhs.
The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Ambient Interior Lighting, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking and Headlight Height Adjuster.