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Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition

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67.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Prices

The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition enables a claimed single-charge range of 792 km, is priced at ₹67.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Range

The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 792 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Colours

The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition is available in 5 colour options: Alpine Grey, Clear Blue, Cosmic Black, Patagonia Red, Polar White.

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Battery & Range

The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition allows for 792 km of claimed range per charge.

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition include the BYD Seal priced between ₹41 Lakhs - 53.15 Lakhs and the BMW i4 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 77.5 Lakhs.

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Specs & Features

The CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Ambient Interior Lighting, Emergency Call Button, Cruise Control, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Price

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition

₹67.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,73,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
67,03,450
EMI@1,44,083/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Driving Range
792 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Front Tyres
18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4723 mm
Wheelbase
2790 mm
Height
1468 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
405 L
Doors
4 Doors
Frunk Storage
101 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Door Pockets
Front & Rear

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
High-beam Assist
Adaptive
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front Row (Heated)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh Launch Edition EMI
EMI1,29,675 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
60,33,105
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
60,33,105
Interest Amount
17,47,392
Payable Amount
77,80,497

Mercedes-Benz CLA other Variants

CLA 200 58 kWh

₹57.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,14,749
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,44,249
EMI@1,23,466/mo
Add to Compare
Close

CLA 250 Plus 85.5 kWh

₹61.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,54,669
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,84,169
EMI@1,32,922/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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