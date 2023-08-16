HT Auto
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS On Road Price in Coimbatore

2.45 Cr* Onwards
AMG EQS on Road Price in Coimbatore

Mercedes Benz AMG EQS on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 2.66 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS 53 4MATIC Plus₹ 2.66 Crore
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS Variant Wise Price List

53 4MATIC Plus
₹2.66 Crore*On-Road Price
751 bhp 1020 Nm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,45,00,000
RTO
11,29,500
Insurance
9,71,929
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Coimbatore)
2,66,01,929
