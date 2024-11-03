HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe On Road Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Ffront View
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fgrille
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear View
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Fheadlight
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Frear Left View
1.1 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thane
AMG GLC43 Coupe Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 1.30 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD₹ 1.30 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Variant Wise Price List in Thane

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4MATIC AWD
₹1.30 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,50,000
RTO
15,16,230
Insurance
4,57,567
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Thane)
1,30,24,297
EMI@2,79,943/mo
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz News

The electric vehicle market is experiencing slowed growth, prompting major global brands to adjust production. Factors such as stiff Chinese competition and local market challenges are impacting sales, while Indian companies prepare to launch new models despite a recent sales decline.
Electric car sales falling world over, leaving carmakers in shock. Here's why
3 Nov 2024
Carmakers in both the mass market and luxury segments are eyeing record sales in India this festive season.
Maruti Suzuki to Mercedes-Benz: Car manufacturers eye record festive sales
30 Oct 2024
Auto giant Volkswagen is planning to close at least three factories in Germany and slash tens of thousands of jobs as part of a cost-savings drive.
VW labour chief sounds alarm on mass layoffs and three German plant closures
29 Oct 2024
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details
28 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz reported on Friday that their Q3 profits plunged more than 50 per cent over poor performance in the Chinese auto market.
Mercedes-Benz quarterly profits plunge over 50 per cent amid Chinese market woes
25 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane is Rs. 1.30 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane amount to Rs. 15.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane is Rs. 2.64 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane are Rs. 4.58 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.10 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 15.16 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 4.58 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.30 Crore.

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
