What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane is Rs. 1.30 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane? The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane amount to Rs. 15.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane is Rs. 2.64 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe in Thane? The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC AWD in Thane are Rs. 4.58 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.