|Engine
|2999 cc
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The AMG CLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe, equipped with a 3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.66 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the AMG CLE 53 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The AMG CLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 442 bhp @ 5800-6100 rpm and 560 Nm @ 2200 rpm of torque.
In the AMG CLE 53's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr or the Porsche Macan priced between ₹96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr.
The AMG CLE 53 4MATIC Plus Coupe has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, USB Compatibility, Heater and Heads Up Display (HUD).