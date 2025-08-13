Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a 2 Seater-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. A 2 Seater-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less