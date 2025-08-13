hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,44,66,666 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2999 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 mileage is 10 kmpl.
1.45 Cr
Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specs

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a 2 Seater-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Specifications and Features

4MATIC Plus Coupe
Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 2200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
442 bhp @ 5800-6100 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.0-litre M 256M inline six-cylinder
Battery Capacity
48 Volt
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
295 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Wheelbase
2875 mm

Capacity

Seating Capacity
2 Seater
Doors
4 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Panoramic, Voice Controlled
Rub - Strips
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Yes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch Screen
Voice Command
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Adjustable
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 price starts at ₹ 1.45 Cr

1.45 Cr
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
