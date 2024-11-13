HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance On Road Price in Dehradun

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front Left Side
1/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Front View
2/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Grille
3/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Headlight
4/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Left Side View
5/20
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/20
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.23 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Dehradun
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

AMG C 63 S E-Performance Price in Dehradun

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 2.23 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus₹ 2.23 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Variant Wise Price List in Dehradun

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

4MATIC Plus

₹2.23 Crore*On-Road Price
1991 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
20,00,000
Insurance
7,62,216
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dehradun
2,22,62,716
EMI@4,78,513/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Quattroporte Price in Dehradun
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
Check Latest Offers
M5 Price in Dehradun
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.7 - 2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Panamera Price in Dehradun
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
e-tron GT Price in Dehradun
BMW 7 Series

BMW 7 Series

1.81 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
7 Series Price in Dehradun
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

1.77 - 1.86 Cr
Check Latest Offers
S-Class Price in Dehradun

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

Most prominently, the front grille gets updated to one with vertical bars in line with the AMG style sheet. Front fenders have been widened by two inches and get special Turbo E performance badging with gloss black mini-vents.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Key changes over the C-Class Limousine and more
13 Nov 2024
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
F1-inspired Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance races into India. Check price, engine and more
12 Nov 2024
Mercedes wants to end the year with a bang in the Indian markets with its AMG C 63 S E Performance launch.
Mercedes teases the upcoming AMG C 63 S E Performance. Here's what to expect
7 Nov 2024
The top-spec Pinnacle trim of the car gets advanced features like augmented video for navigation, a head-up display with AMG-specific content and Digital Light with Projections.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: Drifting to India on Nov 12. Take a sneak peek
6 Nov 2024
The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance gets hybrid technology taken from the company’s F1 division
Mercedes AMG C 63 S E-Performance set for launch in India soon. Check details
28 Oct 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Dehradun is Rs. 2.23 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Dehradun amount to Rs. 20.00 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance in Dehradun is Rs. 4.51 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Dehradun are Rs. 7.62 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC Plus in Dehradun includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.95 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 20.00 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 7.62 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 2.23 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details