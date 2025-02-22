Introduction

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been a mainstay in the Indian automotive market since its debut in 1999. Known for its tall-boy design, spacious interiors, and fuel efficiency, it remains one of the best-selling hatchbacks in India. The Wagon R received its latest update in February 2022, introducing dual-tone colour schemes, additional safety features, and a pair of new, more efficient engines. With both petrol and factory-fitted CNG variants available, the Wagon R is sure to cater to a broad range of buyers seeking to purchase a practical urban commuter.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in four main trim options, which are LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The entry-level LXi trim starts at ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) while the VXi starts from 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZXi variant comes at ₹6.38 lakh (ex-showroom) while the ZXi+ is priced at ₹6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers seeking automatic convenience can opt for the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission, with prices starting from ₹6.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants, available in the LXi and VXi trims, are priced from ₹6.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The range-topping Wagon R ZXi+ AGS variant is priced at ₹7.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was last updated in February 2022 with a facelift as well as new K10C 1.0 and K12N 1.2-litre Dualjet engines. The update brought in a dual-tone interior as well as added safety features. Suzuki has been making the Wagon R since 1993 and it was first launched in India in 1999. Since then, it has completed 25 years in the Indian market and continues to be one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country.

How many variants of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are available?

The Wagon R is available in four main trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The base LXi and mid-level VXi trims come with the 1.0-litre engine, while the ZXi and ZXi+ trims feature the more powerful 1.2-litre engine. Both engines are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an AGS automatic transmission is available as an option on the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants.

The base LXi and the mid-spec VXi variant are limited to the 1.0-litre engine and the latter gets Tilt steering, hill start assist, 14-inch wheels, power mirrors, and rear power windows, among other features. The ZXi and ZXi+ variants are only available with the 1.2-litre engine. These include features such as a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a white analogue cluster, alloy wheels, and power-folding ORVMs.

What are the colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

There are nine colour options available with the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Pearl Bluish Black Metallic with Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Gallant Red, Pearl Bluish Black Metallic with Gallant Red, Pearl Metallic Poolside Blue, Solid White, Pearl Metallic Nutmeg Brown, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, and Pearl Bluish Black.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The Wagon R offers a range of features aimed at enhancing convenience and safety. Higher variants come with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, 14-inch alloy wheels, and dual-tone interiors. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist in AGS variants.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The Wagon R is powered by two engine options. The 1.0-litre K10C Dualjet petrol engine produces 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. It is available with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AGS. The ARAI-claimed mileage for this engine is 24.35 kmpl with the manual and 25.19 kmpl with the AGS.

The larger 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet petrol engine generates 88.5 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. It too is available with a five-speed manual or AGS, delivering an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.56 kmpl for the manual and 24.43 kmpl for the AGS.

The factory-fitted CNG variant uses the 1.0-litre engine, producing 57 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque. It offers an impressive ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.05 km/kg.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R’s mileage?

The mileage figures for the Wagon R vary depending on the engine and transmission:

The 1.0-litre single-cylinder engine gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.35 kmpl and 25.19 kmpl for the AGS (Auto Gear Shift). The 1.2-litre engine delivers a mileage of 23.56 kmpl with the manual and 24.43 kmpl with the automatic. The CNG variants deliver 34.05 km/kg.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The Wagon R offers a ground clearance of 165 mm. The petrol variants provide a boot space of 341 litres, while the CNG variants have a reduced capacity due to the presence of the CNG tank.

What is the seating capacity of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a five-seater hatchback.

What is the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R comes equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and hill-hold assist for AGS variants. It further features seat belt pre-tensioners, speed sensitive auto door lock, central locking, and fog lamps. The car has not been tested at any New Car Assessment Program.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is pitted against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, among others.