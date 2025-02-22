HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Front Left Side
View all Images

MARUTI SUZUKI Wagon R

Launched in Feb 2022

4.1
7 Reviews
₹5.54 - 7.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Wagon R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Wagon R: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 25.15 kmpl

Wagon R: 23.56 - 34.05 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 70.67 bhp

Wagon R: 56.0 - 89.0 bhp

View all Wagon R Specs and Features

About Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to ₹15,000
  • The everlasting appeal of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Wagon R.
    VS
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Side Mirror Body
    Taillight
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Grille
    Gear Shifter
    Front Fog Lamp
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variants
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price starts at ₹ 5.54 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 7.33 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    CNG
    Manual
    Automatic
    11 Variants Available
    LXI 1.0₹5.54 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXI 1.0₹6 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI 1.2₹6.28 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXI 1.0 AGS₹6.45 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    LXI 1.0 CNG₹6.45 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI 1.2 AGS₹6.73 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI Plus 1.2₹6.75 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone₹6.88 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    VXI 1.0 CNG₹6.89 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS₹7.21 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone₹7.33 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Images

    17 images
    View All Wagon R Images

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Colours

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Gallant red
    Pearl midnight black
    Silky silver
    Magma grey
    Superior white
    Poolside blue
    Gallant red black roof
    Magma gray black roof
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Safety Ratings

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been awarded 1 star in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 0 star in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage34.05 kmpl
    Engine998 - 1197 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Wagon R specs and features

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comparison with similar cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Tata Tiago
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Renault Kwid
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    ₹5.37 Lakhs*
    ₹4.26 Lakhs*
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    ₹4.7 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    81 bhp
    Power
    66 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    56 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    67 bhp
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    89 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    82.1 Nm
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    91 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    184 mm
    Length
    3655 mm
    Length
    3695 mm
    Length
    3565 mm
    Length
    3530 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3731 mm
    Height
    1675 mm
    Height
    1555 mm
    Height
    1567 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1474 mm
    Width
    1620 mm
    Width
    1655 mm
    Width
    1520 mm
    Width
    1490 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1579 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Boot Space
    341 litres
    Boot Space
    313 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    279 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingWagon R vs CelerioWagon R vs S-PressoWagon R vs Alto K10Wagon R vs TiagoWagon R vs IgnisWagon R vs Tiago NRGWagon R vs Grand i10 NiosWagon R vs Kwid
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Mileage

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R's petrol variant is 24.35 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 comes with a 32 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    LXI 1.0
    VXI 1.0
    ZXI 1.2
    VXI 1.0 AGS
    LXI 1.0 CNG
    ZXI 1.2 AGS
    ZXI Plus 1.2
    ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone
    VXI 1.0 CNG
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    24.35 kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Rana Motors
    OPP. GUJRAWALA TOWN PART-II, B-80,GTK ROAD INDUSTRIAL AREA, New Delhi, Delhi 110033
    +91 - 8045248501
    Trs Arena Vishal Encalve
    Vishal Enclave, A-43, New Delhi, Delhi 110081
    +91 - 9999525770
    Aaa Vehicleades
    Delhi Rohtak Road, Mundka, Near Hirankudna More Metro Pillar No 616, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
    +91 - 9650445555
    Bagga Link Motors
    395, Patparganj Indl Area, Near Regalo Kitchens, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929400497
    Competent Automobiles
    F-14, Competent House, Middle Circle Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 9953046681
    Competent Automobiles
    3c’s Complex, Feroze Gandhi Marg, Lajpat Nagar 3, Near Post Office, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9821852230
    See All Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

    View all Maruti Suzuki Cars
    View all Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EMI

    Select Variant:
    LXI 1.0
    779 Km
    ₹ 5.54 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    LXI 1.0
    779 Km
    ₹5.54 Lakhs*
    VXI 1.0
    779 Km
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ZXI 1.2
    754 Km
    ₹6.28 Lakhs*
    VXI 1.0 AGS
    806 Km
    ₹6.45 Lakhs*
    LXI 1.0 CNG
    998 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹6.45 Lakhs*
    ZXI 1.2 AGS
    782 Km
    ₹6.73 Lakhs*
    ZXI Plus 1.2
    754 Km
    ₹6.75 Lakhs*
    ZXI Plus 1.2 Dual Tone
    754 Km
    ₹6.88 Lakhs*
    VXI 1.0 CNG
    998 cc | CNG | Manual
    ₹6.89 Lakhs*
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS
    782 Km
    ₹7.21 Lakhs*
    ZXI Plus 1.2 AGS Dual Tone
    782 Km
    ₹7.33 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹9481.25/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R User Reviews & Ratings

    4.14
    7 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    4
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    It is Good Car
    It is a good car for a middle-class family, offering good mileage and features. I am very happy with my purchase.By: Sumantra (Feb 22, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect For Middle Class Family
    Looks and performance are good in this segment. It's a perfect small family car for a middle-class family in this price rangeBy: Pawan Kumar (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best city driving car.
    Good looking car with good seating and refined engine. Wagon R will be a good choice for the first time car buyers.By: K Devadanam (Aug 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Budget City Car with good fuel mileage
    It offers a comfortable driving experience for city commutes. Its compact size, good visibility, and easy ingress/egress make it hassle-free to navigate through traffic. The car has a spacious cabin and a large boot, providing ample room for passengers and cargo. In terms of performance, the Wagon R's 1.0-litre engine offer decent power and good fuel economy for daily use. Overall, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a practical choice for people looking for an affordable and reliable city car. Its strengths lie in its spaciousness, ease of driving, and maintenance costs, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious buyersBy: Aneesh (Jun 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Simply the best choice of good look.
    Wagon R car is Middle class family gods gift. & Taxi drivers best choice this vehicle.... tks to maruti suzukiBy: Selvam (Apr 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for anywhere. Good enough car fora family.
    A low price and gave best suv experience. The wagon r is known for its comfortable ride, ease of maneuverability, And good visibility. It's compact size and good visibility make driving hassle-free. One of its strengths is fuel efficiency, providing competitive mileage for cost-effective effectiveness. I have driven maruti Suzuki wagon r. I m totally satisfied with the basic facilities and utility they provide for a car that is priced as budgets friendly. I would recommend this car for a family consisting of 4 members.By: Ankit shukla (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for the Road and very nice looks.
    Amazing Look, comfort in Drive, much more space to seat and very easily to handle during driving. Good milage,By: Anant Kumar (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

