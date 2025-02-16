HT Auto
HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Becomes Dearer, Price Hiked By Up To 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes dearer, price hiked by up to 15,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2025, 10:07 AM
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.
Maruti WagonR
Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models in India.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the several Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles that have witnessed a price hike this month. With this move, the tallboy hatchback, which has been one of the key revenue churners for Maruti Suzuki for a long time, has become dearer by up to 15,000. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki, in the last few weeks has increased the pricing of its several passenger vehicles sold through the Arena and Nexa retail networks. The price hike for these cars ranges up to 32,500, based on the model and variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is sold through the automaker's Arena retail network, which is responsible for selling models such as Alto K10, Swift, Dzire etc. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes available in four variants and nine different colour choices. The hatchback is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, while transmission choices include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is a petrol-CNG fuel variant of the car as well.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The smaller 1.0-litre petrol motor is capable of churning out 55.92 bhp peak power and 92.1 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the bigger 1.2-litre petrol engine is capable of pumping out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. The hatchback returns fuel economy between 23.56 kmpl and 25.19 kmpl, depending on the engine variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Which variant received how much price hike

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has become costlier by up to 15,000. The price hike is applicable to variants such as the VXi 1.0 AGS, ZXi 1.2 AGS, ZXi+ 1.2 AGS, and the ZXi+ AGS dual-tone variants. All the other variants have received a uniform price hike of 10,000. With this price hike, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hatchback now comes priced between 5.64 lakh and 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2025, 10:07 AM IST

