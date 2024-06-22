Does Maruti Suzuki Wagon R suit your budget needs? Top five strengths outlined

Long heralded as the benchmark for practicality, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is often the go-to choice for beginner drivers as well as small families looking for an affordabe and reliable way of getting around town. Priced around ₹5.55 - 7.38 lakh, the Wagon R is one of the most affordable vehicles available in the Indian market. The Wagon R is not only spacious but quite easy to drive with its broad visibility. Despite its tall and boxy stature, the Wagon R is light and easy to control. With an easily accessible service network, the Wagon R makes for a hassle-free ownership experience that does not ask for too much of your attention. Here’s our five reasons to keep your eyes fixated on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

1 Ease of driving Although it may look big, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R features compact dimensions and is quite the fit for city streets. It offers great outward visibility to the driver and has a high seating position which allows occupants to get a full view of the road ahead. With a relatively short front end compared to its rivals, the Wagon R is very easy to manage when navigating through heavy traffic jams and narrow alleyways.

2 Comfort Being a tall boy, the Wagon R comes with quite a large cabin with an ample amount of space for carrying small families. While headroom is abundant within the car, the legroom is not something to joke about either, being one of the best in its class.

3 Benchmark for practicality The Wagon R features a spacious boot, and when the rear seats are folded down, there is enough area in order to store any long pieces of cargo that the occupants may be carrying. The doors to the Wagon R open wide and one can almost walk into the cabin in spite of its ground clearance. Speaking of which, there is virtually no chance of the Wagon R bottoming out when tackling bumpy roads with deep potholes, making it one of the most convenient to drive through Indian roads.

4 Low cost of ownership The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers substantial mileage between 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl. In 2022, Maruti Suzuki updated the Wagon R with dual variable valve timing which allowed for higher fuel efficiency while increasing its on-road performance. The Wagon R is additionally offered in CNG variants that allows for higher fuel efficiency along with reduced carbon emissions. The CNG variants come with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10C engine producing 56 bhp and 82.1 Nm. Customers purchasing the Wagon R are also exposed to the broad sales and service network under Maruti Suzuki’s belt that keeps costs low while ensuring prompt response and ease of parts availability.

