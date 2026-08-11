5 cars I would pick if I was upgrading from the first-gen Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz was one of the best-looking hatchbacks I’ve seen in my lifetime, be it the first-gen or second-gen in the Indian market. However, owing to the 15-year life cycle of petrol cars and 10-year life cycle of diesel cars, it has unfortunately run out of time. Despite my unwillingness to upgrade, I would have to with a heavy heart. However, with a market flush of options, these are the five cars I would choose to upgrade from my first-gen Honda Jazz:

The Honda Jazz is nearing the end of its usable life, prompting an upgrade. Five alternatives stand out: Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV

1 Honda Elevate Honda Elevate EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility Replacing a Honda with another Honda is not unheard of, since their cars are known to be reliable and trustworthy. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Elevate has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.80 lakh.

2 Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta EMI starting at just ₹14,300/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different drivetrains: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 113.1 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113.9 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The engine options are offered with multiple transmission options, including a six-speed manual transmission, an intelligent variable transmission (iVT), a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.90 lakh.

3 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny EMI starting at just ₹16,200/ month Check Eligibility The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh.

4 MG Windsor EV MG Windsor EV EMI starting at just ₹18,500/ month Check Eligibility The MG Windsor EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 38-kWh battery pack and a 52.9-kWh Prismatic cell battery. The battery pack sends power to a front-axle-mounted electric motor producing 134.10 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, offering a maximum range of 449 km. The MG Windsor EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹14.69 lakh.

5 Tata Punch EV Tata Punch EV EMI starting at just ₹12,700/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Punch EV is powered by two battery packs: a 30 kWh and a 40 kWh. These battery packs send power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor, producing 87.16 bhp and 154 Nm of torque, and 127.3 bhp and 154 Nm of torque. The Tata Punch EV further boasts a range of 375 km with the former and 468 km with the latter. The starting ex-showroom price of the Tata Punch EV is ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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