Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift spied testing: What we know so far

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR could be in line for another significant update. A heavily camouflaged test vehicle of the popular hatchback has been spotted testing on Indian roads, giving us the first clues about what Maruti Suzuki could change in the next iteration of its long-running family hatchback.

The WagonR has been a crucial model for Maruti Suzuki for more than two decades, thanks to its spacious cabin, tall-boy design and relatively low running costs. With the latest test mule now appearing on the roads, the upcoming version is expected to bring a combination of styling revisions and mechanical changes while retaining the basic character that has made the WagonR a familiar sight on Indian roads.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift: What will change?

At first glance, the heavily disguised prototype suggests that Maruti Suzuki is not planning to completely reinvent the WagonR. The familiar tall and upright silhouette appears to remain intact, which is understandable given that the model's distinctive proportions are central to its appeal.

However, there are signs of changes to the front and rear sections. The test car appears to feature a revised headlamp design, while the front grille and bumper are expected to receive updates. The tail-lamps also seem to have been redesigned, although the heavy camouflage makes it difficult to determine their final shape.

The test vehicle was seen running on steel wheels and appears to be a relatively basic or development-specification prototype. As a result, some of the equipment seen on this car may not represent the final production version.

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Bigger change could be under the bonnet

While the exterior updates appear evolutionary, the powertrain could see a more substantial change.

The current WagonR is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The 1.0-litre motor is also available with a factory-fitted CNG setup.

Maruti Suzuki has increasingly been moving towards its newer three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine in models such as the Swift, Dzire and the updated Baleno. The same engine is now expected to be considered for the WagonR as a replacement for its existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit.

The Z12E is designed with efficiency and emissions in mind. In its existing applications, it produces slightly less peak power than the outgoing 1.2-litre engine, but its smaller capacity and three-cylinder configuration could help Maruti improve fuel economy and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

However, specifications for the WagonR version have not been confirmed. Its final power, torque and efficiency figures are likely to depend on the engine's calibration and the transmission used.

Will the 1.0-litre engine and CNG continue?

The 1.0-litre petrol engine is expected to remain part of the WagonR range, particularly on the more affordable variants. The factory-fitted CNG option is also likely to continue, given the strong demand for low running costs in this segment.

One interesting possibility is an underbody-mounted CNG tank. Maruti Suzuki has already introduced this packaging approach on some of its newer CNG models, freeing up usable boot space compared with the conventional luggage-compartment-mounted cylinder.

There is speculation that the updated WagonR could eventually adopt a similar setup, but there is currently no official confirmation that the test vehicle uses an underbody CNG tank.

Features and safety could also get an update

The spy shots do not reveal the cabin clearly enough to confirm the extent of interior changes. However, the WagonR has already received safety-related upgrades in recent years, including the addition of six airbags as standard equipment in 2025.

The facelift could therefore focus more on equipment and technology updates, potentially bringing a revised infotainment system, additional convenience features and further safety enhancements.

For now, details remain limited because the prototype is heavily camouflaged and appears to be an early development vehicle.

Maruti WagonR facelift launch and price expectations

Maruti Suzuki has not announced an official launch timeline for the updated WagonR. The appearance of the test vehicle does, however, indicate that development work is underway.

The current WagonR range is priced from around ₹4.99 lakh to ₹7.24 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the variant and powertrain.

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