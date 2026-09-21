Maruti WagonR facelift spotted once again, with new headlamp setup

Maruti Suzuki appears to be preparing another update for the WagonR. The popular hatchback has been spotted testing on Indian roads again, with the latest test mule wearing heavy camouflage. While the overall silhouette continues to resemble the current model, the prototype hints at changes to the front and rear styling, along with updates underneath the skin.

The third-generation WagonR was introduced in India in 2019 and received a facelift in 2022. The upcoming model is expected to be another facelift rather than an entirely new generation.

Maruti WagonR facelift design changes

The heavy camouflage makes it difficult to identify all the exterior changes, but the test car appears to feature a revised front-end design. There will be changes to the grille, bumper and headlamp detailing. The rear could also receive a redesigned bumper and tweaked tail-lamps, while new wheel designs are expected as part of the update.

Despite these changes, Maruti Suzuki is expected to retain the WagonR's distinctive tall-boy proportions. The upright stance, tall roofline and familiar side profile appear largely unchanged in the test vehicles spotted so far. All of this helps in opening up space for the occupants on the inside.

The WagonR can now come with a 1.2-litre three cylinder engine that we recently saw on the Baleno, Swift and the Dzire. (X / @AUTOINTELIN)

WagonR facelift could get new 1.2-litre engine

The bigger change could be under the bonnet. The WagonR currently uses a 998 cc three-cylinder K10C petrol engine and a 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine. The existing range also gets a factory-fitted CNG option. Both petrol engines are available with manual and AGS transmissions in selected variants.

For the facelift, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce its newer 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine. The engine is already being used in models such as the Swift, Dzire and Baleno, and it is part of the carmaker's gradual transition towards newer powertrain technology. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the smaller 1.0-litre petrol engine will continue or not. But there would be a CNG option for customers.

Underbody CNG tank could free up boot space

Moving the CNG under the body would be a notable change for the WagonR, as it could allow Maruti Suzuki to offer more usable luggage space in the CNG version by moving the tank away from the boot area.

The current WagonR is officially available with a 1.0-litre CNG powertrain.

Cabin and feature updates expected

The interior is also likely to receive a refresh. Recent reports indicate that the WagonR facelift could get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, along with updated upholstery and minor dashboard revisions. The focus appears to be on bringing the cabin closer to newer Maruti models without changing its fundamentally practical layout.

Maruti Suzuki currently equips the WagonR with features including a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls and electronic stability programme, depending on the variant.

Even the facelifted version of the WagonR comes with steel rims. (X / @AUTOINTELIN)

Maruti WagonR facelift launch expected this year

Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced a launch date or revealed specifications for the facelifted WagonR. However, the repeated sightings of test vehicles indicate that development is well underway, with reports pointing towards a debut before the end of 2026.

The WagonR facelift is therefore expected to follow an evolutionary approach, retaining the model's familiar tall-boy shape while receiving styling, cabin and powertrain updates. The introduction of the Z-Series engine and the possibility of an underbody CNG setup could end up being the most significant changes to Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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