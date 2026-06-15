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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Launched At 7.24 Lakh, But There's A Catch

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at 7.24 lakh, but there's a catch

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2026, 12:54 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki has launched the Wagon R Bioflex at 7.24 lakh for commercial buyers, featuring a flex-fuel engine and a premium of 86,000 over the standard variant.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the BioFlex variant.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R becomes India's first flex-fuel car with the introduction of the BioFlex variant.
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Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the price of the Wagon R Bioflex at 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top-spec ZXi+ 1.2 MT variant, the flex-fuel hatchback marks another step towards supporting higher ethanol fuel adoption in India. However, the model will be available only for commercial buyers.

86,000 more expensive than standard Wagon R

The Wagon R Bioflex commands a premium of 86,000 over the equivalent standard Wagon R ZXi+ 1.2 MT variant. It is also considerably more expensive than the Wagon R Tour H3 commercial model, which is priced between 4.99 lakh and 5.89 lakh depending on the fuel option.

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Unlike the Tour H3, which uses a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the Bioflex gets a larger and more powerful 1.2-litre motor.

Updated 1.2-litre K12N engine for flex-fuel compatibility

Powering the Wagon R Bioflex is Maruti Suzuki's familiar K12N 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. To enable operation on higher ethanol blends, the engine has been upgraded with revised fuel injectors, an improved fuel pump, new fuel lines, a recalibrated ECU and an ethanol sensor.

The company is yet to reveal the complete technical specifications, power output and fuel efficiency figures of the Bioflex version. For reference, the standard Wagon R ZXi+ produces 91 hp and 114 Nm of torque while delivering a claimed mileage of 23.56 kmpl with the manual transmission.

Also Read : Hero launches flex-fuel versions of Splendor+ and HF Deluxe in India

Subtle exterior changes

Visually, the Wagon R Bioflex remains almost identical to the standard model. The only distinguishing elements are "Flex Fuel" decals on the side profile and a dedicated "Bioflex" badge on the tailgate.

The interior also remains unchanged with its black-and-beige dual-tone theme, fabric seat upholstery and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

Feature list remains generous

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Wagon R Bioflex comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Since it is based on the ZXi+ trim, the hatchback is also expected to feature manual air conditioning with rear AC vents, front fog lamps, rear parking sensors, four speakers and a manually adjustable inside rear-view mirror.

Commercial-only offering

Interestingly, the Wagon R Bioflex will not be offered to private buyers at launch and will instead cater exclusively to the commercial segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2026, 12:54 pm IST

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