Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 8.58 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 10.02 Lakhs in Orai.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 1197 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Orai for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 8.58 - 10.02 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx dealers and showrooms in Orai for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is mainly compared to Nissan Magnite which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Orai, Citroen Aircross which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Orai and Mahindra Bolero 2024 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Orai.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT ₹ 8.58 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT ₹ 9.57 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG ₹ 9.67 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT ₹ 10.02 Lakhs
