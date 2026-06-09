Suzuki Fronx Sport launched in Malaysia; Here's what's different from the Indian version

Suzuki has expanded the Fronx range in Malaysia with the launch of the new Fronx Sport , a more aggressively styled version of the crossover that sits above the regular Maruti Suzuki Fronx . The new variant retains the same mild-hybrid powertrain and chassis setup as the standard model sold in Malaysia. It gains several exterior enhancements, larger wheels and an additional feature inside the cabin. The Fronx Sport is priced at RM130,888 (around ₹30.7 lakh), compared to RM118,888 for the standard Fronx Hybrid.

Exterior changes

The most noticeable updates are on the outside. Suzuki has fitted the Fronx Sport with a black-finished front grille, a black Suzuki emblem, side skirts, a front bumper lip extension, a rear diffuser and a tailgate spoiler. The doors also feature prominent Fronx Sport graphics.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Fronx spotted testing with ADAS; Big safety update coming soon?

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Citroen C3X 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Together, these additions give the crossover a more distinctive appearance compared to the regular version. Buyers can choose between two paint options: Cool Black and Pearl Snow White paired with a Cool Black roof.

Unlike the India-spec model, the Fronx sold in Malaysia arrives as a completely built unit imported from Indonesia, which contributes to its higher price.

Larger wheels fitted

Suzuki has also upgraded the wheel package on the Sport variant. While the standard Fronx uses 16-inch alloy wheels with 195/60 R16 tyres, the Fronx Sport gets 17-inch alloys wrapped in larger 215/50 R17 Continental UltraContact UC7 tyres. The revised wheel and tyre setup gives the vehicle a broader road presence without altering the underlying suspension hardware.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki hits record wholesales in May 2026; Compact and utility vehicles lead the charge

Cabin and safety features

Inside, the overall layout remains unchanged. Equipment includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and tilt-and-telescopic steering adjustment. The key addition exclusive to the Sport variant is a front and rear 4K dashcam supplied as standard.

Safety equipment continues unchanged and includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, brake assist, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and high-beam assist. The crossover also retains its advanced driver assistance systems suite, featuring adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-change assist.

Also Read : May 2026 PV sales cross 4 lakh units; Maruti leads with nearly 41% market share

Mild-hybrid powertrain

In India, Maruti Suzuki offers the Fronx with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol and CNG options or a 1-litre turbo unit. The turbo petrol makes 98 bhp while the 1.2 NA engine makes 87 bhp. On the other hand, the hybrid engine sold in Malaysia is a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine paired with a mild-hybrid system producing 102 bhp and 138 Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mechanical components remain unchanged, including the MacPherson strut front suspension, torsion beam rear suspension, ventilated front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Gross vehicle weight is also identical to the standard Fronx at 1,480 kg.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: