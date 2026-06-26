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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Punch Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx Top Variant Spec Comparison: Prices, Features, Safety

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2026, 14:01 pm
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Tata Punch, with is feature packed appearance and loads of safety features, promises a significantly better proposition than Fronx.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Tata Punch, with is feature packed appearance and loads of safety features, promises a significantly better proposition than Fronx.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Tata Punch, with is feature packed appearance and loads of safety features, promises a significantly better proposition than Fronx.
Tata Punch
EMI starting at just
₹7,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Tata Punch is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. The SUV is known as a key revenue churner for the brand. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the Baleno-based crossover, has also earned quite some respect from the Indian buyers. If you are planning to buy a small SUV or crossover, and these two models, Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, are on your shortlist, here is a quick comparison of the top-end trims of the two SUVs.

The top-end variant of the Tata Punch is the Accomplished+ S, while the top trim of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the Alpha. In this comparison, we will compare the price, features and safety of these two trims.

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Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price

The Tata Punch top trim is priced at 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant comes priced at 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, these two models are priced competitively against each other.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Feature comparison
Tata Punch Accomplished+ SMaruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha
HeadlightsLEDLED
Alloy wheels16-inch16-inch
SunroofSingle-paneNo
Connected LED tail-lightsYesYes
Rear wiper and washerYesYes
Driver's display7.0-inch digitalAnalogue
Touchscreen10.25-inch9.0-inch
Apple CarPlay/ Android AutoWirelessWireless
Head-up displayNoYes
Speakers8 (includes 4 tweeters)6 (includes 2 tweeters)
Electronically adjustable ORVMsYesYes
Auto-folding ORVMsYesYes
Auto-dimming IRVMYesYes
Wireless chargingYesYes
Rear AC ventsYesYes
Automatic climate controlYesYes
Rear centre armrestYesNo
60:40 split rear seatsNoYes

Top-end trims of both models come with a host of similar features. The Tata Punch is actually positioned in a segment lower than the Fronx. But it comes impressively well-kitted, loaded with features. The Punch pulls ahead with a sunroof, larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, more tweeters, and a rear centre armrest. The Fronx, on the other hand, counters with a head-up display and 60:40 split folding rear seats.

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety

Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety comparison
Tata Punch Accomplished+ SMaruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha
Airbags66
360-degree cameraYesYes
Tyre pressure monitoring systemYesNo
Brakes (front/rear)Disc / DrumDisc / Drum
3-point seatbelts for all passengersYesYes
ABS with EBDYesYes

The Tata Punch is vastly superior to Fronx in terms of safety, boasting a confirmed five-star rating. In contrast, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx lacks a formalised Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP safety rating, and its recent structural tests in other global markets yielded lower overall marks. On the safety feature front, the Punch gets a TPMS, which is missing on the Fronx.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2026, 14:01 pm IST

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