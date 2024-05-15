HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Fronx On Road Price in Auraiya

4 out of 5
8.52 - 14.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Auraiya
Fronx Price in Auraiya

Maruti Suzuki Fronx on road price in Auraiya starts from Rs. 8.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant goes up to Rs. 9.96 Lakhs in Auraiya. Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with a choice of 1197

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2L MT₹ 8.52 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta 1.2L MT₹ 9.51 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus 1.2L MT₹ 9.96 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Price List in Auraiya

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹8.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,46,500
RTO
64,720
Insurance
40,726
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad

8,52,446
EMI@18,322/mo
Delta 1.2L MT
₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual

Delta Plus 1.2L MT
₹9.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual







Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) sits between Delta+ and Zeta variants
Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a new variant with six airbags. Check details
15 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has applied for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) safety ratings for some of its vehicles (Photo is representational)
Maruti Suzuki aims for Bharat NCAP safety ratings. Is Fronx in the running
10 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with few cosmetic changes when compared to the Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained
4 Apr 2024
After Baleno and Ertiga, Toyota is all set to borrow yet another Maruti Suzuki model. It. will now rebadge the Fronx SUV as Urban Cruiser Taisor to enter the small SUV segment.
Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota's Fronx-based SUV, set for India launch next month
18 Mar 2024
Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the SUV market has been buoyed by vehicles such as Fronx, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny. The carmaker is currently close second to Mahindra in the SUV segment in terms of sales.
Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx star in Maruti's SUV rush in FY 2023-24
1 Mar 2024

 Maruti Suzuki Fronx News

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Videos

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023

 

