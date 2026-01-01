hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsMahindra3XO EVAX5 39.4 kWh with Charger
3XO EVPriceRangeSpecifications
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Left Side
1/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side
2/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side 1
3/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front View
4/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Grille
5/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Left Side View
View all Images
6/28

Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Prices

The 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger, featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹15.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Range

The 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Colours

The 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Galaxy Grey, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest.

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Battery & Range

The 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 6 Hour 30 Minutes.

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger include the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs and the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs.

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Specs & Features

The 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Heater, Instrument Cluster, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Wiper.

Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Price

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹15.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
65,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,16,794
EMI@32,602/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
39.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hour 30 Minutes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Front Tyres
16
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Torsion - beam rear suspension
Front Suspension
Front Suspension Macpherson strut front suspension
Rear Tyres
16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3900 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1821 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
364 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Pillars)
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger EMI
EMI29,342 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,65,114
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,65,114
Interest Amount
3,95,383
Payable Amount
17,60,497

Mahindra 3XO EV other Variants

3XO EV AX5

₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
63,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,64,954
EMI@31,488/mo
Add to Compare
Close

3XO EV AX7L

₹15.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
31,897
Insurance
67,392
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,95,789
EMI@34,300/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,46,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
69,232
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,31,732
EMI@35,072/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra 3XO EV Alternatives

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsNexon EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsXUV 400 EV
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsVF6
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvse Vitara
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
3XO EVvsZS EV

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

6.8 - 12.85 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 - 12.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details