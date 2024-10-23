hamburger icon
Mahindra 3XO EV on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 14.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra 3XO EV top variant goes up to Rs. 16.28 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 and the most priced model is Mahindra 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger. Visit your nearest Mahindra 3XO EV dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. 3XO EV on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the 3XO EV is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara price in Pune (Rs. 10.99 Lakhs), Tata Nexon EV price in Pune (Rs. 12.49 Lakhs) and Hyundai Inster price in Pune (Rs. 12 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 ₹ 14.61 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger ₹ 15.13 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV AX7L ₹ 15.72 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger ₹ 16.28 Lakhs

Mahindra 3XO EV Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

3XO EV AX5

₹14.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,89,000
RTO
8,160
Insurance
63,454
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
14,61,114
EMI@31,405/mo
Add to Compare
Close

3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹15.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.4 KWh
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,39,000
RTO
8,160
Insurance
65,294
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
15,12,954
EMI@32,519/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

3XO EV AX7L

₹15.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,96,000
RTO
8,160
Insurance
67,392
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
15,72,052
EMI@33,790/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

3XO EV AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

₹16.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
39.4 KWh
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,46,000
RTO
12,240
Insurance
69,232
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
16,27,972
EMI@34,991/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

