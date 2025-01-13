Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in pipeline. Key things to expect from it

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is one of the most awaited electric sub-compact SUVs in India, which is currently under work. The upcoming electric car is currently being tested on the road. New spy shots of the prototypes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV have surfaced on the internet giving us a glimpse of the electric SUV and an idea of what to expect from this car.

Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be a key model in the brand's EV offensive strategy, which included the introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6 late last year. Mahindra launched the internal combustion iteration of the XUV 3XO several months back in India, which came as the revamped version of the Mahindra XUV 300. Since then, speculations about the upcoming EV version of the SUV have been going on.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: What to expect

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO EV looks identical to the ICE version of the SUV. However, there are EV-specific design elements. It gets a closed panel in place of the grille and a revamped air dam. Moving to the rear, it gets a tweaked tailgate and reworked rear bumper. The XUV 3XO EV also gets rose gold inserts on either side at the rear profile. It could come with new design alloy wheels with aero inserts as well.

The other significant design elements will include the charging port, which will be located on the left front fender. Interior of the SUV is still a mystery. However, expect the XUV 3XO EV to come with similar design elements as the ICE version of the SUV with some EV-specific changes.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is expected to carry over the 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery packs from the outgoing Mahindra XUV 400. The range of these offerings currently stands at 375 km and 456 km, respectively, on a single charge. It is to see what changes Mahindra incorporates in the upcoming XUV 3XO EV's powertrain front.

