HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Jan 13: Hero Vida Electric Adv Motorcycle Trademarked, Mahindra Xuv 3xo Ev Spotted & More

Auto recap, Jan 13: Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patent, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spied & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 06:45 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Vida
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Vida
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, January 13.

Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle division, Vida is set to launch its first electric ADV (adventure) motorcycle soon. In a recent development, the company patented the design for its upcoming electric ADV motorcycle in India. The bike is expected to be launched in the country sometime later in 2025. During EICMA 2024, Vida showcased its Vida Z electric scooter for the global markets. However, the traces of the new ADV can be traced back to EICMA 2023. At EICMA 2023, Hero MotoCorp unveiled two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro. They were meant to be an exhibition of the company's approach to electric off-road vehicles.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Iqube (HT Auto photo)
TVS iQube
BatteryCapacity Icon5.1 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vida V2 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V2
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon165 km
₹96,000
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Activa E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Activa E
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹ 1 - 1.30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Hero Vida electric ADV motorcycle patented. Will it be launched in India?

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted with minimal camouflage

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is one of the most awaited electric sub-compact SUVs in India, which is currently under work. The upcoming electric car is currently being tested on the road. New spy shots of the prototypes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV have surfaced on the internet giving us a glimpse of the electric SUV and an idea of what to expect from this car. Upon launch, the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be a key model in the brand's EV offensive strategy, which included the introduction of the XEV 9e and BE 6 late last year.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV 3XO EV spotted with minimal camouflage. Key things to expect from it

BYD Atto 2 EV debuts in Europe, could be a potential challenger against Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV

(Also read: BYD Atto 2 EV debuts in Europe. Will it come to India?)

BYD has showcased its Atto 2 electric SUV at the Brussels Motor Show, which has fuelled speculation about its potential in the Indian market. The Chinese electric carmaker currently sells the larger BYD Atto 3 in India and may plan to bring this midsize electric SUV to the country to enhance its market share in the bulging Indian electric vehicle space. If launched in India, the BYD Atto 2 will compete with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric. The BYD Atto 2 will be launched in Europe next month.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 06:45 AM IST
TAGS: Vida Hero MotoCorp adventure motorcycle Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO EV XUV 3XO EV BYD electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.