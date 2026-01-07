Mahindra 3XO EV Specifications

Mahindra 3XO EV comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. A five-seat model, Mahindra 3XO EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.
Mahindra 3XO EV price starts at ₹ 13.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra 3XO EV comes in 4 variants. Mahindra 3XO EV's top variant is AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger
₹13.89 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
₹14.39 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
₹14.96 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
₹15.46 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
