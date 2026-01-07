hamburger icon
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Left Side
1/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side
2/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front Right Side 1
3/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Front View
4/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Grille
5/28
Mahindra 3XO EV Left Side View
6/28

Mahindra 3XO EV Specifications

Mahindra 3XO EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 13,89,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra 3XO EV Specs

Mahindra 3XO EV comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. A five-seat model, Mahindra 3XO EV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.

Mahindra 3XO EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
39.4 kWh
Electric Motor
Single
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Front Tyres
17
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Front Suspension Macpherson strut front suspension
Rear Suspension
Torsion - beam rear suspension
Rear Tyres
17

Capacity

Bootspace
364 L
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3900 mm
Height
1617 mm
Width
1821 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Pillars)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Mahindra 3XO EV Variants & Price List

Mahindra 3XO EV price starts at ₹ 13.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra 3XO EV comes in 4 variants. Mahindra 3XO EV's top variant is AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
13.89 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
14.39 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
14.96 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
150 Kmph
351 Km
15.46 Lakhs*
39.4 KWh
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

