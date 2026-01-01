The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹26.61 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Ruby Velvet, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Midnight Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder and Headlight Height Adjuster.