What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Vellore? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Vellore is Rs. 22.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Vellore? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Vellore amount to Rs. 13,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Vellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Vellore is Rs. 46,574.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Vellore? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Vellore are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.