What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Goa? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Goa is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Goa? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Goa amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Goa is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Goa? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Goa are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.