What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Ghaziabad? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Ghaziabad is Rs. 21.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ghaziabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Ghaziabad is Rs. 44,415.