What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Davangere? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Davangere is Rs. 22.96 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Davangere? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Davangere amount to Rs. 13,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Davangere? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Davangere is Rs. 46,563.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Davangere? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Davangere are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.