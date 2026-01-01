hamburger icon
Lexus LX Front Left Side
Lexus LX Front Right Side
Lexus LX Grille
Lexus LX Front View
Lexus LX Steering Wheel
Lexus LX Ignition Start Stop Button
Lexus LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha

3.31 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Lexus LX Key Specs
Engine3346 cc
Mileage6.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Prices

The LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha, equipped with a 3.3L F33A-FTV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.31 Crore (ex-showroom).

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Mileage

All variants of the LX deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 6.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Engine and Transmission

The LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha is powered by a 3346 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 304 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm of torque.

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the LX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz G-Class priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 4.3 Cr or the Lotus Eletre priced between ₹2.55 Cr - 2.99 Cr.

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Specs & Features

The LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

Lexus LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Price

LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha

₹3.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,83,70,000
RTO
36,00,250
Insurance
11,25,468
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,30,96,218
EMI@7,11,367/mo
Lexus LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
3.3L F33A-FTV
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds
Driving Range
952 km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R22

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
205 mm
Length
5100 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1895 mm
Width
1990 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
174 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Analogue
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Centre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Ivory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Lexus LX other Variants

LX 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim

₹3.29 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,82,40,000
RTO
35,84,000
Insurance
11,20,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,29,44,955
EMI@7,08,116/mo
LX 500d with Ash Open Pore Sumi Black Trim

₹3.29 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,82,40,000
RTO
35,84,000
Insurance
11,20,455
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,29,44,955
EMI@7,08,116/mo
LX 500d Urban

₹3.50 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,00,00,000
RTO
38,04,000
Insurance
11,88,325
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,49,92,825
EMI@7,52,132/mo
LX 500d Overtrail

₹3.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,12,00,000
RTO
39,54,000
Insurance
12,34,600
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,63,89,100
EMI@7,82,144/mo
