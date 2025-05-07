In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LM and Lexus LX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LM Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 350h 7 STR VIP and Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. LM gets a battery pack of up to 44 kWh. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LM vs LX Comparison