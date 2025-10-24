In 2026 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3346 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6