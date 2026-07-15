|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The ES 350h Exquisite, equipped with a A25B-FXS, 4 Cylinders In-line Petrol Eng and Automatic, is listed at ₹66.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ES 350h offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ES 350h Exquisite features a Automatic. This unit makes 214.56 bhp@5700rpm and 202 Nm@3600-5200rpm of torque.
In the ES 350h's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the BMW M340i priced ₹74.9 Lakhs.
The ES 350h Exquisite has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Parking Sensors, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Heater and Cruise Control.