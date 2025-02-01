Introduction

Introduction

The all-new Kia Syros marks the third ICE-powered SUV from the South Korean automaker and fills the space between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos SUVs. Unveiled on December 19, 2024, the Syros is Kia's fifth model and comes on the heels of the Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV9. The all-new sub-compact SUV launched on February 1, 2025, and is priced from an ex-showroom price tag of ₹8.99 lakh. The Syros stands out as Kia’s first made-in-India SUV to showcase the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy as part of its Kia 2.0 strategy. This design language was first introduced with the Kia EV9 earlier this year.

Kia Syros Price:

The Kia Syros is priced from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base HTK variant. The pricing goes up to ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec HTX+ variant which brings the dual panoramic sunroof and the trinity panoramic display.

When are bookings and deliveries for the Kia Syros going to start?

Bookings for the Kia Syros SUV officially started on January 3, 2025. Kia has stated that deliveries for the sub-compact SUV are scheduled to begin in February 2025.

How many variants of the Kia Syros are available?

The new Kia Syros will be made available in four standard trims, which are HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. The Syros will further bring one option trim: HTK(O). There are eight total colour options available, which are Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, and Aurora Black Pearl.

What features are available in the Kia Syros?

Although the dimensions of the Kia Syros and the Sonet are very similar, the design is quite different. The Syros' front end has vertical LED DRLs above a beefy front bumper. It features an RV-style flat roof line, flush door handles, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Syros' rear end has wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights positioned high and attached to the roofline.

Kia is positioning the Syros for a higher-end consumer base, thus it includes many of the features seen in the Kia Seltos, which sits a segment above. The Kia Syros features a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup with two 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. This trinity setup further includes a smaller five-inch HVAC control panel. The infotainment system is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. The Syros' cabin further features ventilated seats (both front and back), a sliding and reclining second row of seats, a push-button start/stop engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C connections, front parking sensors, and a panoramic sunroof.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Kia Syros?

The Kia Syros is available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol variants of the Syros use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine featured in the Sonet Turbo models. However, unlike the Sonet, the turbo petrol is combined with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Meanwhile, the diesel variants of the Syros are powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine found in the Sonet, Seltos, and Kia Carens. The Syros' diesel mill produces 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic.

What is the Kia Syros’s mileage?

While Kia has not stated the official fuel economy figures for the Syros, it is expected to deliver mileage in the same ballpark as the Kia Sonet and the Seltos. The Syros carries over the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Sonet which, in the latter, gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 18.4 kmpl. The Syros also features a 1.5-litre diesel that currently powers the Seltos with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 20.7 kmpl. Official fuel economy figures will vary for the Syros due to its design and characteristics.

What is the seating capacity of the Kia Syros?

The Kia Syros is positioned as a four and five-seater sub-compact SUV.

What is the safety rating of the Kia Syros?

Meanwhile, in terms of safety, the Syros gets Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level 2 technology. The vehicle comes with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. It further gets hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags and more.

What cars does the Kia Syros rival in its segment?

The Kia Syros is positioned between the Seltos and the Sonet, where no other SUV is currently present. This allows the Syros to attract customers looking for higher trim levels of sub-compact SUVs or entry-level versions of compact SUVs. This includes popular models like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.