Kia Syros Left Side View
JUST LAUNCHED
KIA Syros

Launch Date: 1 Feb 2025

4.3
4 Reviews
₹9 - 17.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Syros Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1349.0 - 1498.0 cc

Syros: 998.0 - 1493.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.84 kmpl

Syros: 18.2-20.75 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 111.96 bhp

Syros: 114.0 - 118.0 bhp

About Kia Syros

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Feb 24: India to tweak EV policy, Renault cars get CNG, Kia Syros' new booking milestone, CFMoto to return..
  • Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 24, 2025: Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings mark, top-end variants lead demand. Check details

    • Introduction

    Kia Syros Variants
    Kia Syros price starts at ₹ 9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Syros ...Read More
    HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹9 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹10 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹11 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹11.5 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹12.5 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹12.8 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT₹13.3 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT₹14.3 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹14.6 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹16 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT₹16.8 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT₹17 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT₹17.8 Lakhs*
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kia Syros Images

    23 images
    Kia Syros Colours

    Kia Syros is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Frost blue
    Sparkling silver
    Gravity grey
    Imperial blue
    Intense red
    Pewter olive
    Glacier white pearl
    Aurora black pearl

    Kia Syros Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage20.75 kmpl
    Engine998-1493 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    Kia Syros comparison with similar cars

    Kia Syros
    Kia Sonet
    Skoda Kushaq
    Citroen Aircross
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Citroen Basalt
    Tata Curvv
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Honda Elevate
    MG Astor
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹10.89 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    ₹12.74 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    ₹11.39 Lakhs*
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    13 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    38 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    45 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    103 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    116 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    134.2 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    280 Nm
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    4308 mm
    Length
    4400 mm
    Length
    4312 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Height
    1680 mm
    Height
    1642 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1669 mm
    Height
    1720 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Height
    1812 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1796 mm
    Width
    1645 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.7 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    511 litres
    Boot Space
    208 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Boot Space
    696 litres
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Kia Syros Mileage

    Kia Syros in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Syros's petrol variant is 18.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Syros HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.2 kmpl

    Kia Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Frontier Automobiles
    Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 9873943152
    Jayanti Kia
    Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7290070428
    Jayanti Kia
    Mohan Cooperative Area, B1/A9, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7290027386
    Lohia Kia
    B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 8929294444
    Sparsh Kia
    A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7428380700
    Allied Kia
    Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
    +91 - 8047363017
    Kia Syros Videos

    Kia Syros first-drive review: Brave new SUV seeks to shatter segment barriers
    30 Jan 2025
    Kia Syros first drive review: Quirky, tallboy, unconventional SUV promises to offer best of Sonet, Seltos
    28 Jan 2025

    Popular Kia Cars

    Kia Syros EMI

    HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹ 9 Lakhs*
    HTK 1.0 Turbo 6MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    HTK (O) 1.0 Turbo 6MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    HTK (O) 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹11 Lakhs*
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 6MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    HTK Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹12.5 Lakhs*
    HTK Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹12.8 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.0 Turbo 6MT
    998 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹13.3 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.5 Diesel 6MT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Manual
    ₹14.3 Lakhs*
    HTX 1.0 Turbo 7DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹14.6 Lakhs*
    HTX Plus 1.0 Turbo 7DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹16 Lakhs*
    HTX Plus (O) 1.0 Turbo 7DCT
    998 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹16.8 Lakhs*
    HTX Plus 1.5 Diesel 6AT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹17 Lakhs*
    HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT
    1493 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹17.8 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹15834.95/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Kia Syros User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    Bold Future Ride
    The looks are very impressive and bold, with a muscular body shape. It has the potential to become a great car in the coming years.By: Lekisha (Feb 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for middle class
    The interior is better than other SUVs in this segment, and the mileage is good. If the rear design were more aerodynamic, it might look even better. Overall, the other features are commendable.By: Vikas sharma (Feb 5, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    The Compact SUV with Big Ambitions
    A. Engine and Transmission: While official powertrain details are yet to be announced, but this could include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Gearbox options are likely to range from a 5-speed manual to advanced automatics, including IMT, AT, and DCT options. B. Launch and Pricing: The Kia Syros is expected to be launched in India in 2025. Unofficial bookings are currently open at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The estimated price range for the Syros is between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). C. Overall: The Kia Syros is positioned as a stylish and feature-rich SUV, set to compete with other popular models in the B-segment.By: Tapesh (Dec 25, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Masterpiece from Kia
    Excellent at first glance! The design, color, and features are outstanding. Especially, the full-touch interface is impressive and adds a modern touch.By: Lingeshwaran (Dec 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Kia Syros Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4.5 out of 5
    4
    Performance
    5
    Safety
    4
    Design
    5
    Feature
    4.5
    Comfort

    Pros

    Feature loadedSpacious cabinLarge bootSporty petrol motor

    Cons

    Polarising body shapeLikely premium pricing

    Are all sub-four-meter SUVs looking the same to you? Is the populated segment confusing and every model part of a larger crowd? And do you feel the premium elements are lacking here? Well, say hello to the Kia Syros, a sub-four-meter model that doesn't really know it is a sub-four-meter model. And doesn't seem to care either.

    In what is perhaps the biggest gamble from Kia India yet, the Syros enters a segment of its own and is positioned between Kia's own Sonet and Seltos SUVs. But does it really manage to offer the best of both these models? And just how much will its unconventional body form and styling connect with potential buyers? We test drove the Syros recently in an earnest bid to hunt for answers to the basic questions - what is it and just why should or shouldn't you consider it over the more ‘conventional’ options.

    READ MORE

