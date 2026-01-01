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Kia Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kia Syros Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Syros specs and features

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Prices

The Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual, equipped with a D1.5 CRDi VGT and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Mileage

All variants of the Syros offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Colours

The Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Engine and Transmission

The Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Venue priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 15.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.48 Lakhs.

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Specs & Features

The Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual has Cruise Control, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock and Child Safety Lock.

Kia Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Price

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual

₹15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,79,900
RTO
1,59,987
Insurance
59,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,00,245
EMI@32,246/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kia Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
D1.5 CRDi VGT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Steel, Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm (unladen)
Wheelbase
2550 mm
Height
1625 mm
Width
1805 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
447 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear Door Pockets
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
No
Display
10.25" HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Kia Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual EMI
EMI29,021 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,50,220
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,50,220
Interest Amount
3,91,070
Payable Amount
17,41,290

Kia Syros other Variants

Syros HTE G1.0 Manual

₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,39,900
RTO
58,793
Insurance
37,336
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,36,529
EMI@20,130/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Syros HTE (O) G1.0 Manual

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,19,900
RTO
64,393
Insurance
40,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,24,933
EMI@22,030/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK (EX) G1.0 Manual

₹10.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,19,900
RTO
64,393
Insurance
40,140
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,24,933
EMI@22,030/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTE (O) D1.5 6 Speed Manual

₹11.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,900
RTO
87,491
Insurance
49,553
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,37,444
EMI@24,448/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK (EX) D1.5 6 Speed Manual

₹12.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,900
RTO
1,07,395
Insurance
45,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,13,335
EMI@26,079/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus G1.0 Manual

₹12.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,73,900
RTO
1,07,395
Insurance
45,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,27,335
EMI@26,380/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus D1.5 6Speed Manual

₹13.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,53,900
RTO
1,43,270
Insurance
54,936
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,52,606
EMI@29,073/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus G1.0 7Speed DCT

₹13.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,93,900
RTO
1,19,228
Insurance
49,688
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,63,316
EMI@29,303/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus (O) G1.0 Manual

₹13.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,900
RTO
1,19,990
Insurance
49,955
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,70,345
EMI@29,454/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus D1.5 6 Speed Automatic

₹14.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,73,900
RTO
1,59,237
Insurance
59,637
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,93,274
EMI@32,096/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus (O) G1.0 7 Speed DCT

₹15.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,900
RTO
1,31,990
Insurance
54,162
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,06,552
EMI@32,382/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTK Plus (O) D1.5 6 Speed Automatic

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,900
RTO
1,74,987
Insurance
64,274
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,661
EMI@35,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX G1.0 7 Speed DCT

₹16.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,900
RTO
1,74,987
Insurance
64,274
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,39,661
EMI@35,243/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX D1.5 6 Speed Automatic

₹17.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,79,900
RTO
1,84,987
Insurance
67,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,32,606
EMI@37,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX (O) G1.0 7 Speed DCT

₹17.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,99,900
RTO
1,49,990
Insurance
60,471
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,10,861
EMI@36,773/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Syros HTX (O) D1.5 6Speed Automatic

₹18.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,79,900
RTO
1,97,487
Insurance
70,899
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,48,786
EMI@39,738/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Kia Syros Alternatives

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
+1
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SyrosvsVenue
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
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Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

7.3 - 14.09 Lakhs
+6
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Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

7.95 - 13.11 Lakhs
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Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs
+1
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