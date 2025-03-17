hamburger icon
SyrosPriceImages
Kia Syros Specifications

Kia Syros is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,99,900 in India. It is available in 13 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Kia Syros mileage is 18.2-20.75 kmpl.
4.5 out of 5
9 - 17.8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kia Syros Specs

Kia Syros comes in eight petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-20.75 kmpl kmpl, depending on ...Read More

Kia Syros Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
D1.5 CRDi VGT
Electric Motor
No
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
189 mm
Wheelbase
2550 mm
Height
1680 mm
Width
1800 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and Go
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Silver
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black & Grey with Orange Accents
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)

Kia Syros News

The Skoda Kylaq starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh, while the Kia Syros starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh
Kia Syros or Skoda Kylaq? Which budget-friendly variant is the smarter buy
17 Mar 2025
The Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV to get panoramic sunroof while the Tata Curvv is the most affordable comapct SUV to get panoramic sunroof.
From Kia Syros to Hyundai Creta: Here are the most affordable cars with a panoramic sunroof under 15 lakh
10 Mar 2025
February saw multiple new launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market starting from Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8 Performance
From Kia Syros to Audi RS Q8: Here are all the cars launched in February 2025
2 Mar 2025
Kia India sold 5,245 units of the Syros in February and has an order book of over 20,000 bookings for the new subcompact SUV
Kia registers 24% growth in February, new Syros contributes over 21% to total sales
1 Mar 2025
The Kia Concept EV2 gets styling and features similar to what Indian markets have seen on the Kia Syros.
Inspired by Syros? Kia unveils Concept EV2. Check this pocket rocket out
28 Feb 2025
Kia Syros Variants & Price List

Kia Syros price starts at ₹ 9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Syros comes in 13 variants. Kia Syros's top variant is HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
9 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
10 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
11 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
11.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
12.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
12.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
13.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
14.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
14.6 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
16.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
17 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
17.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

