Kia Syros Specifications

Kia Syros comes in eight petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-20.75 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. The ground clearance of Syros is 189 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Syros sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.