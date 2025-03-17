Kia Syros Specifications

Kia Syros comes in eight petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.2-20.75 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. The ground clearance of Syros is 189 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Syros sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Syros price starts at ₹ 9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.8 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Syros comes in 13 variants. Kia Syros's top variant is HTX Plus (O) 1.5 Diesel 6AT.
₹9 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.5 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.3 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.3 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹14.6 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹16.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹17 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹17.8 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Popular Kia Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025