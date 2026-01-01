|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Syros HTX D1.5 6 Speed Automatic, equipped with a D1.5 CRDi VGT and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Syros offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros HTX D1.5 6 Speed Automatic is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Syros HTX D1.5 6 Speed Automatic is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 114 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm of torque.
In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Venue priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 15.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.48 Lakhs.
The Syros HTX D1.5 6 Speed Automatic has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Cruise Control.