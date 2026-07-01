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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia India Records Best Ever June Sales At 24,552 Units; H1 Dispatches Cross 1.63 Lakh

Kia India records best-ever June sales at 24,552 Units; H1 dispatches cross 1.63 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2026, 17:13 pm
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  • Kia India recorded its best-ever June sales with 24,552 units, up 19% YoY. The carmaker also posted a record first-half performance, dispatching 1,63,749 vehicles between January and June 2026.

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Kia India dispatched 24,552 vehicles in June 2026, registering a 19 per cent year-on-year increase over the 20,625 units recorded in June 2025. It is the company's highest-ever wholesale sales for the month of June since it began operations in India. The automaker also posted its best-ever first-half performance. Between January and June 2026, Kia dispatched 1,63,749 units, up 15.2 per cent from the 1,42,139 units shipped during the same period last year.

The company said demand for the new Seltos, Sonet and Carens Clavis contributed to the growth, while the MY26 Syros has also received a positive market response. Kia added that the Clavis EV continues to see steady demand. Kia currently has a sales and service network comprising 892 touchpoints across 407 cities in India. The company also operates 133 certified pre-owned outlets.

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Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said the record June and first-half sales were driven by sustained demand for models like the Seltos, Sonet and Carens Clavis. He also noted that the Clavis EV has been receiving encouraging customer response, helped by the company's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme and the growing push towards EV adoption.

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First Published Date: 01 Jul 2026, 17:13 pm IST

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