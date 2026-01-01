|Engine
|998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Syros HTK Plus G1.0 Manual, equipped with a Smartstream G1.0T-GDi and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹12.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Syros offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Syros HTK Plus G1.0 Manual is available in 8 colour options: Frost Blue, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Syros HTK Plus G1.0 Manual is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Syros's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Venue priced between ₹8 Lakhs - 15.64 Lakhs or the Hyundai Venue N Line priced between ₹10.65 Lakhs - 15.48 Lakhs.
The Syros HTK Plus G1.0 Manual has Cruise Control, Cabin-Boot Access, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Clock and Child Safety Lock.