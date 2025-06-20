Syros EVImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Kia Syros EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

KIA Syros EV

Exp. Launch in Feb 2026

₹14 - 20 Lakhs*Expected price
Syros EV Expected Key Specs

Range

Category Average: 382.88 km

Syros EV: 390.0 km

Kia Syros EV Latest Update

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Syros EV.
VS
Kia Syros EV
Tata Nexon EV
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Kia Syros EV Images

1 images
Kia Syros EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range390 km

Kia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Speedingo India
Plot No.- 77, FIE, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj Industrial Area, East Delhi, Opposite EDM Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9555125125
Allied Kia
Connaught Place, No.5 Scindia House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
+91 - 8047363017
Sparsh Kia
A-16, Next To Haldiram Motinagar, Main Najafgarh Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 7428380700
Frontier Automobiles
Safdarjung Enclave, A2/8, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 9873943152
Lohia Kia
B 95, Wazirpur, Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 8929294444
Jayanti Kia
Lajpat Nagar 2, B-33, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290070428
