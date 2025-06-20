Exp. Launch in Feb 2026
The Kia Syros EV is expected to launch in Feb 2026.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹14 - 20 Lakhs*.
The Kia Syros EV is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 400 EV, Mahindra XEV 4e and MG Windsor EV are sought to be the major rivals to Kia Syros EV.
|Max Power
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|390 km
